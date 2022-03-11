Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 4,558 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,218,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 459,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 119,453 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

