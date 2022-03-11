Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 2,136 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 642,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,795 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 199,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 68,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

