Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 1,243 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $264.15 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $247.82 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

