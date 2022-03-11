Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EBIX opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Ebix has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,631,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ebix by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,848,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ebix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ebix by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

