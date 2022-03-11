Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

DYN stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $463.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after buying an additional 423,245 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

