Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DYNT. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

DYNT opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

