Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Up 3.3%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.98 and last traded at $96.79. Approximately 4,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 264,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.74.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

