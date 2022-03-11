Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 66,810 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Mar 11th, 2022

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $7,136,830.80.
  • On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.36 per share, with a total value of $2,677,276.44.
  • On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00.
  • On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.
  • On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00.
  • On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.51 per share, with a total value of $2,940,760.41.
  • On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.88 per share, with a total value of $555,874.00.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20.
  • On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $126.41.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DUOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

