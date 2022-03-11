Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 245.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $454,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 103,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,445. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.98. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

