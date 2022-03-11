Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Raised by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

