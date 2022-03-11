Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Julia S. Janson Sells 1,036 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DUK opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

