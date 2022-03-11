Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $21,134.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.48 or 0.06593641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,781.13 or 1.00102268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041896 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

