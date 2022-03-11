DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $127.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.90. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $104.35 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

