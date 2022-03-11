Drops Ownership Power Tops 1-Day Volume of $858,561.00 (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Drops Ownership Power has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $858,561.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drops Ownership Power coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00004629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.21 or 0.06605423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,782.28 or 0.99981440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042003 BTC.

Drops Ownership Power Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

Drops Ownership Power Coin Trading

