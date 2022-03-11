Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,630 shares of company stock worth $1,568,670. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after buying an additional 1,713,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,381,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dropbox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,956,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545,966 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 2,483,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,551. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

