Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.06

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$48.06 and last traded at C$47.92, with a volume of 103951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

