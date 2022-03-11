Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in February

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the February 13th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF opened at $4.57 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

