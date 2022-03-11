Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 321.1% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCMF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Martens presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DOCMF opened at $3.38 on Friday. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

