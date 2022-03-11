Douglas I. Foy Sells 5,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ameresco stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 739,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.
Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
