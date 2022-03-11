Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $39.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 630,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.77. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

