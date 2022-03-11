Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) CFO Sells $139,618.08 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $139,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $789.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 171.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 128.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.