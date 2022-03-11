Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.660-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Donaldson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

