Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.530-$-1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $314 million-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.60.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.50. 420,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Domo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Domo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domo by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

