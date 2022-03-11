Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.50. 420,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,268. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domo by 18.3% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $15,052,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

