Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.40.

Shares of DOL opened at C$69.13 on Monday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$49.30 and a 1 year high of C$69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$64.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.96.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.593445 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

