Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.13. The company had a trading volume of 796,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,860. The stock has a market cap of C$20.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$49.30 and a 52-week high of C$69.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.96.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.593445 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

