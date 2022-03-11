Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,128 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $45,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.31. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

