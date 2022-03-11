Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0331 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $24.75 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00209170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033839 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 747,405,964 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

