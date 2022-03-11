DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 10th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.