Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,348 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 93,261 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.
