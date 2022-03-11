Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,348 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 93,261 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAFD opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.