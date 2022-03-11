Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on THFF shares. StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

First Financial stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $585.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

