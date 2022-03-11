Diversified Trust Co Makes New $283,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $338.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.38. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

