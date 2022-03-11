Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 10,765 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

