Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSEY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diversey has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

