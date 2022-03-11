Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.96 and last traded at $106.96. Approximately 22,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,050,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.52.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.58.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
