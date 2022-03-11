Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 306

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 259.10 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 295.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

