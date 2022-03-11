Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.72. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 2,824 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 371,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.