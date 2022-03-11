Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.72. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 2,824 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 371,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
