Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.29% of Manitex International worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 994,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $7.88 on Friday. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 million, a P/E ratio of -34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

