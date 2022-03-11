Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 247,466 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247,466 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Immersion worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 12,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 532,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 395,920 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $2,609,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 283,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,735. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IMMR opened at $5.20 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $174.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

