Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,404.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 40,594 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $1,954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 427.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,386,000 after buying an additional 207,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 55.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $103.81 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

