Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of DouYu International worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in DouYu International by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,986 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.61 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

