Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,824 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Revance Therapeutics worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after buying an additional 142,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 351.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 277,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVNC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

