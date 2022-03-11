Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,464,000 after acquiring an additional 69,213 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,015. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $406.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

