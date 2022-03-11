DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$13.100 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$13.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.94. 1,715,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.61%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. Stephens reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

