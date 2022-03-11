Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.95.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.48. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.