Diamond (DMD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,026.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $9,026.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001485 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,669,824 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.