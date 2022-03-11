Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €21.30 ($23.15) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($24.46) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.62 ($25.68).

FRA DTE opened at €15.79 ($17.17) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.74. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($19.71).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

