Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $259.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $257.00 to $259.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.70.
Shares of CASY stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.89. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,332,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
