Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 414 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 93,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,367 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 877.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 85,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $143.38. 279,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day moving average of $150.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.72 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

