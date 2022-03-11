Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $169.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.38 and its 200 day moving average is $166.33. The firm has a market cap of $445.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

